Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsI'm not going to.

Warnings issued by Caroline Giuliani about her father's potentially harmful impact

The New York Times provides an electoral suggestion.

 and  Ann Bradley
2 min read
The contest is close: Trump and Harris engage in a televised debate in September.
The contest is close: Trump and Harris engage in a televised debate in September.

Warnings issued by Caroline Giuliani about her father's potentially harmful impact

The critique is severe: As stated by the "New York Times", it's challenging to visualize a more unsuitable presidential candidate than Trump. He has demonstrated his "moral inadequacy" for the position. Even the daughter of Trump's ally Giuliani shares a negative perspective on Trump.

The editorial team of the well-known US newspaper, the "New York Times", has endorsed the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris around a month before the US presidential election. "Kamala Harris is the evident option," the editorial team pens in an opinion piece. The Republican candidate Donald Trump, however, is deemed unsuitable.

The newspaper noted that it's hard to envision a more unsuitable candidate for the position of US President than the currently convicted Trump. "He has demonstrated his moral inadequacy for the position." Trump has proven himself emotionally unfit for an office that necessitates qualities such as wisdom, honesty, empathy, courage, restraint, humility, and discipline - qualities he lacks significantly. "If American voters don't stand up to him, Mr. Trump will have the power to cause severe and lasting damage to our democracy."

Consequently, Trump's Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, "regardless of any political disagreements voters may have with her, is the only patriotic choice for the presidency," it continued. Even though she may not be the perfect candidate for every voter, especially those disgruntled and angry about the government's failures - on issues like immigration, housing costs to gun violence. "But we urge Americans to compare Harris' record with that of her opponent. Harris is more than a necessary alternative."

Giuliani's Daughter Supports Harris

Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of former New York mayor and later Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, also endorsed Harris. "Donald Trump took my father away from me. Please don't let him take our country too," the filmmaker wrote in a piece for "Vanity Fair." She worries that too many Americans haven't absorbed "the deeply destabilizing presidency of Trump," which she claims is mentally exhausting. "If enough people would truly remember what that chaos felt like, another term of Trump wouldn't even be a consideration," Caroline Giuliani said. "But for those ready to confront the stark and unvarnished truth, there are unmistakable signs of Trump's destructive path all around us, and it's broken my heart to watch my father become one of them."

In polls, the two competitors are on par. The election is on November 3rd. It's customary in the US for newspapers to make endorsements. The "New York Times" highlights that the editorial board is a committee of opinion journalists and independent of the newsroom.

Despite her father's alliance with Trump, Caroline Giuliani publicly expresses her opposition to him, stating, "Donald Trump took my father away from me. Please don't let him take our country too." This sentiment aligns with the New York Times' editorial, as they assert, "I'm not going to support a candidate like Trump who lacks the necessary qualities for the presidency."

Read also:

Comments

Related

Some individuals challenge the proposal to enact a prohibition on the Alternative für Deutschland...
Politics

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint.

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint. Could the AfD actually be outlawed? A smaller yet significant group of parliamentarians are pushing for an party dissolution procedure against the AfD. The German Parliament might soon examine this petition, aiming to pursue this matter at the Federal Constitutional Court.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public