Warnings issued by Caroline Giuliani about her father's potentially harmful impact

The critique is severe: As stated by the "New York Times", it's challenging to visualize a more unsuitable presidential candidate than Trump. He has demonstrated his "moral inadequacy" for the position. Even the daughter of Trump's ally Giuliani shares a negative perspective on Trump.

The editorial team of the well-known US newspaper, the "New York Times", has endorsed the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris around a month before the US presidential election. "Kamala Harris is the evident option," the editorial team pens in an opinion piece. The Republican candidate Donald Trump, however, is deemed unsuitable.

The newspaper noted that it's hard to envision a more unsuitable candidate for the position of US President than the currently convicted Trump. "He has demonstrated his moral inadequacy for the position." Trump has proven himself emotionally unfit for an office that necessitates qualities such as wisdom, honesty, empathy, courage, restraint, humility, and discipline - qualities he lacks significantly. "If American voters don't stand up to him, Mr. Trump will have the power to cause severe and lasting damage to our democracy."

Consequently, Trump's Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, "regardless of any political disagreements voters may have with her, is the only patriotic choice for the presidency," it continued. Even though she may not be the perfect candidate for every voter, especially those disgruntled and angry about the government's failures - on issues like immigration, housing costs to gun violence. "But we urge Americans to compare Harris' record with that of her opponent. Harris is more than a necessary alternative."

Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of former New York mayor and later Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, also endorsed Harris. "Donald Trump took my father away from me. Please don't let him take our country too," the filmmaker wrote in a piece for "Vanity Fair." She worries that too many Americans haven't absorbed "the deeply destabilizing presidency of Trump," which she claims is mentally exhausting. "If enough people would truly remember what that chaos felt like, another term of Trump wouldn't even be a consideration," Caroline Giuliani said. "But for those ready to confront the stark and unvarnished truth, there are unmistakable signs of Trump's destructive path all around us, and it's broken my heart to watch my father become one of them."

In polls, the two competitors are on par. The election is on November 3rd. It's customary in the US for newspapers to make endorsements. The "New York Times" highlights that the editorial board is a committee of opinion journalists and independent of the newsroom.

