Warnings and shock images on sweets influence customers' purchasing behavior

Warnings and, in particular, shock images on sweets influence the purchasing behavior of customers. Warnings in the form of images with text can persuade people to buy fewer sugary products or even to avoid them altogether, according to a study published on Thursday by the University of Göttingen.

According to the study, shocking images, similar to those on cigarette packets, are the most effective. Study participants confronted with this were less willing to buy sweets.

In an online survey, according to the university, 1040 people provided information on how they perceive different types of warnings about short-term health consequences such as tooth decay or more long-term consequences such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. Warnings about short-term health problems attracted more attention.

The researchers' conclusion: Warnings are worthwhile. They were most effective when they used emotional and already familiar symbols or images. Shock images and red stop signs had a particularly strong impact on purchasing decisions.

Source: www.ntv.de