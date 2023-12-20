Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstariffsretail tradewarning strikeberlintrade unionsunited services unionstrikesbrandenburg

Warning strike in retail in Berlin and Brandenburg

Retail workers in Berlin and Brandenburg went on the next warning strike on Wednesday. The trade union Verdi had called for industrial action up to and including Saturday because the wage negotiations for the retail sector are not making any progress. The numerous warning strikes in recent...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A banner during a warning strike by the Verdi trade union. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A banner during a warning strike by the Verdi trade union. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Employees - Warning strike in retail in Berlin and Brandenburg

Employees in the retail sector in Berlin and Brandenburg went on the next warning strike on Wednesday. The trade union Verdi had called for industrial action up to and including Saturday because the wage negotiations for the retail sector are not making any progress. The numerous warning strikes in recent months have generally not resulted in store closures, but here and there the shelves have remained empty or long queues have formed at the checkouts. This week, the number of customers in stores is likely to be significantly higher than usual due to the upcoming Christmas holidays.

Verdi did not say how many employees took part in the warning strike on Wednesday. There was no central rally. Warning strikes or special Verdi actions in the retail sector are also planned in many other cities in Germany up to and including Saturday. According to the announcements, the large supermarket and discount chains as well as H&M, Ikea and Thalia will be the main focus.

The wage dispute in the retail sector has been going on for months. Among other things, Verdi is demanding at least 2.50 euros more per hour in all regions in the retail sector and a duration of one year. Depending on the federal state, further demands are also being made. At the end of November, representatives met at a top-level meeting at federal level, which ultimately did not lead to any progress.

The union accuses the retail companies of refusing to continue negotiations for several weeks. The employer side, on the other hand, argues that Verdi is not seeking a quick solution and is sticking to maximum demands.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public