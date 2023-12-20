Employees - Warning strike in retail in Berlin and Brandenburg

Employees in the retail sector in Berlin and Brandenburg went on the next warning strike on Wednesday. The trade union Verdi had called for industrial action up to and including Saturday because the wage negotiations for the retail sector are not making any progress. The numerous warning strikes in recent months have generally not resulted in store closures, but here and there the shelves have remained empty or long queues have formed at the checkouts. This week, the number of customers in stores is likely to be significantly higher than usual due to the upcoming Christmas holidays.

Verdi did not say how many employees took part in the warning strike on Wednesday. There was no central rally. Warning strikes or special Verdi actions in the retail sector are also planned in many other cities in Germany up to and including Saturday. According to the announcements, the large supermarket and discount chains as well as H&M, Ikea and Thalia will be the main focus.

The wage dispute in the retail sector has been going on for months. Among other things, Verdi is demanding at least 2.50 euros more per hour in all regions in the retail sector and a duration of one year. Depending on the federal state, further demands are also being made. At the end of November, representatives met at a top-level meeting at federal level, which ultimately did not lead to any progress.

The union accuses the retail companies of refusing to continue negotiations for several weeks. The employer side, on the other hand, argues that Verdi is not seeking a quick solution and is sticking to maximum demands.

Source: www.stern.de