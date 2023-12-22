Pilots' union - Warning strike at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover on Saturday

The Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union (VC) has called its members to a warning strike at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover. All take-offs of the Airbus A320 and A330 fleet on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. will be subject to strike action, the union announced on Friday. The reason for the strike is the deadlock in negotiations over the first collective agreement at the still young Group subsidiary.

The VC had stated the previous day that theemployers and the union had been on the right track towards reaching at least a partial agreement. However, the employers had "used stalling tactics until the end by pulling concessions off the table again and at the same time demanding new conditions for collective bargaining", criticized VC. Secure framework conditions are needed for cockpit staff.

Source: www.stern.de