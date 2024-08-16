Skip to content
PoliticsNewsSuspected of sabotage

Warning of suspected sabotage at barracks

Did unknown individuals contaminate the drinking water of the Cologne-Wahn air force base? The suspicion was raised. It has now been dispelled.

After the suspected sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn Air Force base, the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) have given the all-clear. Investigations into the drinking water have revealed no abnormalities. "No exceedances of the German Drinking Water Ordinance limits have been detected. The water can be used again," the Territorial Command of the German Armed Forces in Berlin announced.

The base was closed on Wednesday. There had been a suspicion that the water supply might have been sabotaged, which has now been ruled out. The police were alerted by the German Armed Forces after an "unauthorized person" was reportedly seen on the premises. However, no one was found initially. Nevertheless, a hole was discovered in a fence leading to the base's waterworks.

The German Armed Forces also reported "abnormal water values" and initiated further investigations. The drinking water supply in the base was interrupted, and soldiers were supplied with water canisters.

Initially, police investigations were launched for trespassing against unknown persons. It was also reported that the state security department had been involved.

Despite the discovery of a hole in the fence leading to the base's waterworks, investigations into the drinking water revealed no signs of sabotage, as no suspicious substances were found and the water quality was within the legal limits. The suspicion of sabotage towards the Cologne-Wahn Air Force base was ultimately deemed unfounded.

