Warning of severe storm surge in Hamburg and on the North Sea

 Lauren Adams
1 min read
Water from the Elbe is pushed onto the fish market during a storm surge. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The German North Sea coast and Hamburg are at risk of a severe storm surge on Friday. In the Hamburg Elbe area, the police warned of a severe storm surge in the morning. According to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), water levels will then rise to around 3 meters above mean high tide. According to the police, the affected area should be avoided. The high water peak is expected at around 11.49 a.m. at the St. Pauli gauge with a height of up to 3.25 meters above mean high water.

Experts from the BSH also predicted severe storm surges for the East Frisian coast and the Weser region on Friday. The high tides there are expected to be 2.5 meters to 3 meters above the average level in the morning and at midday. On the North Frisian coast, water levels of 2 meters to 2.5 meters above mean high tide are expected. A storm surge is considered severe from a water level of 2.5 meters above mean high tide.

BSH water level forecast BSH storm surge warning service

Source: www.stern.de

