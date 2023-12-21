Weather - Warning of flooding throughout Lower Saxony

There is a risk of flooding throughout Lower Saxony. The Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) issued a corresponding warning on Thursday. There is a critical flood situation throughout the state. The main reason for this is the storm depression "Zoltan", which is moving across northern Germany.

In many places, the first rivers would burst their banks and flood forest and agricultural areas. This means that reporting level 2 has been reached, which signals minor to moderate flooding. Due to the high rainfall in the autumn, the soil is heavily saturated and can hardly absorb any more water.

According to the current weather forecast, the situation is expected to worsen over the Christmas holidays. A major flood with flooding of properties, streets or cellars is possible. Warnings for individual regions would be issued via warning apps, among other things.

