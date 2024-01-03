Skip to content
Warning of flood danger in Lübeck city center

The Hanseatic City of Lübeck has warned of the danger of flooding in parts of the city center and in Travemünde on Wednesday. According to the forecast, the water level will reach a high of 1.05 meters above sea level at around 11.00 a.m., as the city announced on Wednesday. People should avoid...

Sandbags help in an emergency. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Continuous rain - Warning of flood danger in Lübeck city center

The Hanseatic City of Lübeck has warned of the danger of flooding in parts of the city center and in Travemünde on Wednesday. According to the forecast, the water level will reach a high of 1.05 meters above sea level at around 11.00 a.m., as the city announced on Wednesday. People should avoid the affected areas during this time and not drive their cars through flooded streets. Cars should be removed from the affected areas in good time.

On Wednesday, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein must prepare for even more storms and rain. According to forecasts by the German Weather Service (DWD), the continuous rain is expected to continue until late afternoon. Gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour are expected in some areas.

