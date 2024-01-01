German Weather Service - Warning of continuous rain - flood risk increases again

The German Weather Service has warned of persistent rain in NRW. The continuous rain will begin on Tuesday night and is expected to last until Thursday night. Almost all parts of the state are expected to receive between 40 and 60 liters of rain per square meter within 48 hours. The risk of flooding will increase again, it was said.

In the Bergisches Land and Sauerland regions, experts believe that amounts of 60 to 80 liters per square meter are likely in some places. Official storm warnings have been issued for the affected districts. The districts affected are Siegen-Wittgenstein, Oberbergischer Kreis, parts of Märkischer Kreis, Rheinisch-Bergischer Kreis, Rhein-Sieg-Kreis, Ennepe-Ruhr-Kreis and Olpe-Kreis. The severe weather warning also applies to the cities of Wuppertal, Remscheid and Solingen.

The comparatively low rainfall of the past few days has caused water levels to fall in numerous rivers in North Rhine-Westphalia. On Monday afternoon, the State Environment Agency recorded only eight places where warning level 2 was exceeded, meaning that properties or cellars could be flooded. The rivers affected were the Weser, Lippe, Alme and Ems. 14 water levels were above level 1, at which agricultural and forestry land can be flooded.

