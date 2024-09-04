Warning of an impending catastrophe issued by Gross concerning the Saporichskaya nuclear power facility

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the delicate situation surrounding nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is scheduled to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi mentioned during his meeting with Zelenskyy that the situation there is "delicately balanced" and the possibility of a disaster remains. The plant in Zaporizhzhia was seized by Russian troops shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently offline. Both sides have constantly accused each other of shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying the accusations.

07:18 Governor: At least two fatalities in Lviv bombingAt least two individuals have perished in Russian airstrikes (see entries 06:17 and 05:29) in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, as per a statement from the Lviv region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, on Telegram. Nineteen individuals were injured.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Additional Agricultural and Demining AidUkraine is hoping for further assistance in rebuilding its agricultural sector and clearing minefields, as reported by the German newspaper "Rheinische Post", citing a response from the German government to a parliamentary query. This includes a funding program for agricultural land near the front line. "The German government has been asked to consider potential support," the paper says. This would include offering a security premium for personnel. Ukraine has also requested an extension of a Ministry of Agriculture-funded program supplying generators. "In addition, Ukraine has asked for support in demining areas near the front line," the paper says. According to the German government, the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is already working on a mine-detection and clearing project.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire following Russian Shahed drone attack on LvivA fire has broken out near the main railway station in the Ukrainian city of Lviv after Russian airstrikes (see entry 05:29), as reported by Lviv region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, on Telegram. Two school buildings were also damaged, with many windows shattered and glass scattered on the streets. Kozytskyy said several Shahed drones were used in the Russian airstrike. Air defense and rescue services are on the scene. The affected schools remain closed, as reported by Lviv mayor, Andriy Sadovyy, on Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured. Lviv is situated in the west of Ukraine near the Polish border and has been targeted by attacks several times since the war's start, despite being far from the eastern front.

05:29 Second Wave of Air Strikes Hits Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is hit by a second wave of Russian air strikes. Air defense is active. Eyewitnesses report multiple explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, suggesting the use of air defense systems. Concurrently, the military reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is under air alert, as reported by the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Poland activates its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to secure airspace in response to Russian air strikes and long-range activities, according to the Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command.

04:35 Biden Vows to Provide Ukraine with Additional Air Defense Systems

Following the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden pledges to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I strongly condemn this outrageous attack," Biden states. Washington will continue to support Kyiv militarily, "including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities that the country needs to protect its borders." Selenskyj reiterated his appeal to Western partners after the attack, which left at least 51 dead, for the swift delivery of new air defense systems and the use of already delivered long-range weapons to strike Russian territory.

02:52 Renewed Drone Attack on Kyiv

Russia launches another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense forces are engaged in repelling the attacks in the outskirts of the capital, as reported by the Ukrainian military on Telegram. No information is available yet on the number of drones used and potential damage. The nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian air strikes on the Ukrainian capital that have intensified in recent weeks.

01:32 Selenskyj: Aim to Hold Cursk Indefinitely

Ukraine aims to maintain control over the occupied territories in the Russian region of Kursk until Russian President Putin comes to the negotiating table, according to President Selenskyj in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of the territories is a crucial part of the "victory plan," Selenskyj says. However, Ukraine does not require any Russian land in general. Selenskyj does not specify whether the conquest of additional Russian territory is planned. The Kursk operation was kept secret, even from US President Biden.

00:47 Several Ukrainian Ministers Resign

Four officials step down before a potential cabinet shakeup in Ukraine. These include Olga Stefanishyna as Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Oleksandr Kamyshin as Minister for Strategic Industries, known for boosting weapons production, Denys Malyuska as Justice Minister, and Ruslan Strilets as Environment Minister. It remains uncertain if these individuals will secure new high-level positions. David Arakhamia, leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, clarifies that significant government restructuring is imminent, via Telegram. He foresees a day of dismissals on one day, followed by appointments on the next, with Arakhamia being considered a close ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16: Post-Rocket Attack on Poltava: Zelensky Presses for Use of Long-Range Weapons Following the fatal Russian missile strike on the city of Poltava, Volodymyr Zelensky advocates for authorization to employ long-range weapons against Russia. He believes destroying the launch sites and infra structural bases of Russian invaders will put an end to their strikes. Zelensky states that the mortality rate in Poltava has now reached 51, with 271 injured, with the possibility of more people still trapped beneath the debris.

22:06: Zelensky Dismisses Another High-Ranking Official According to decree published on the president's website, Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Rostyslav Shurma, serving as the first deputy head of the presidential office. Additionally, parliament speaker announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, formerly serving as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration in Ukraine. Several other ministers had previously tendered their resignations. President Zelensky explains that this is to institute reforms aimed at strengthening the government. "The fall season will be crucial. Our state institutions must be adjusted to enable Ukraine to achieve the necessary accomplishments," Zelensky declares.

21:42: ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents Described a Terrifying Moment" Ukraine experiences one of its heaviest air strikes since the beginning of the conflict. Numerous casualties and injuries have been reported. Reporter Kavita Sharma, speaking for ntv, provides an update on the situation, reporting the residents' feeling of panic during the missile attack.

21:25: Ukraine Alleges War Crimes by Russia The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of murdering prisoners of war. Investigations into the execution of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Torez area of Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, have been initiated, according to the office's Telegram channel. It is reported that the Ukrainian captives left a bunker with their hands raised, only to be forced onto the ground and immediately shot in the back by the Russian occupiers, according to circulating online videos.

