Warning alarm triggered at the compost tycoon's facility

Two farm animals undergo treatment, a hayrack acts as a boat, and between watering can and high-pressure hose, affectionate hearts pulse: On "Farmer Looking for Partner" farms, everyone chips in.

The first evening, the first meal, and the first get-together are over for the participants. Now, caring for cows, horses, and chickens is the focus. Jenny, the horsewoman, is concerned about young colt Bob, who's having difficulty walking and must remain in the stable. Alongside farmhand Sweer, Jenny keeps the horse's stable clean. Later, they pay a visit to Bob's pals. All it takes is a whistle from Jenny, and the colts and mares come running: "What a spectacle!" Sweer, the East Frisian, admires.

Hen organizer Andreas has thirty hens and a rooster at the forefront. Farm girl Lisa-Marie is smitten by the henhouse and instantly develops a plan for the collected eggs: "Come on, let's make our own egg liqueur!" she calls to her farmer. Before long, both are in the kitchen. The eventually-bottled egg liqueur has a consistency like pudding, but the creators couldn't care less. During their taste test in the garden, Lisa-Marie and Andreas can't help but smile: "I feel butterflies in my stomach," the bank employee confides.

Mother cow pedicure and affectionate lick

Beautiful Bavaria plays host to Manfred’s cuddly cow Evi, who unwittingly attracts attention due to an injured hoof. Luckily, farmers Manfred and Susanne are familiar with basic mother cow pedicure techniques. Soon, Evi feels much better. Following this, Susanne greets Evi's barnyard colleagues on the pasture. Without hesitation and with plenty of affectionate licks, the cows welcome the 39-year-old to their lush green territory: "They're craving something sweet!" Manfred chuckles, celebrating second place in the shared hayrack race with Susanne.

In Franconia, a pasture visit is next on the schedule. Before mother cow wrangler Marcel and farm girl Jasmin collect the cows from their grazing land, they take a moment to bond in the tractor bucket. Without livestock, flight attendant Rebecca and winemaker Martin begin their day. After a delightful breakfast featuring chilled Norwegian salmon, it's off to the vineyards and then to the foldable seed hopper. There, the ground must be cleared of leftover kernels: "The kernels are falling into my cleavage!" the 40-year-old farm girl shouts. The farmer can't help but chuckle.

"I've cleaned my farm for a week!"

At chicken farmer Konny's in Diepholz, the farm week starts with a thrilling drive in a wild pickup truck and two cans of non-alcoholic Alster beer. "I'm really curious, as I've cleaned my farm for a week!" the farmer announces in the presence of his wide-eyed farm girl Doris. Several hundred kilometers south, things are anything but clean at young farmer Yannik's and Michelle's. Gutter maintenance requires connecting and laying hoses.

Yannik chuckles, "Manure management is my passion, they even call me the Manure Baron!" The 25-year-old geriatric nurse isn't overly thrilled with the literal "shedding" work. But if it needs to be done, it must be done. So the lovebirds have fun and flirt while the manure processing machine showers cow manure. As a grand finale, "Beachboy" Mike gets a kiss on the cheek from Michelle. In the Swabian Alb, the skies are filled with violins: "I wasn't expecting that," the red-faced dairy farmer exclaims with delight.

