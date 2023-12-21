Storm - Warning against staying in low-lying areas of the Elbe

The Hamburg police have warned against staying in low-lying areas around the Elbe during the expected storm surge on Friday night. This applies in particular to the harbor, Hafencity and areas close to the Elbe, the police announced on Thursday morning. Buildings in these areas should also be protected from flooding and vehicles should be moved to higher areas. The storm surge in the Elbe is expected shortly before midnight, around 10.25 p.m. on Thursday. Water levels are then expected to rise to 1.50 to 2.5 meters above mean high water.

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has also predicted a severe storm surge for Friday morning, between 8.00 and 12.00 am. Water levels are then expected to rise to more than 2.5 meters above mean high tide. The Hamburg fish market is usually flooded by water at water levels of 1.5 to 2.0 meters above mean high tide.

Source: www.stern.de