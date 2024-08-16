- Warm and changeable weather in Berlin and Brandenburg

Thunderstorms, showers, even some sunshine: The summer in Berlin and Brandenburg remains changeable, but brings high temperatures for now. The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued an official heat warning for southern Brandenburg today, with high temperatures up to 33°C. People are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Throughout the day, cumulus clouds will obscure the sun. Rain is expected in the Prignitz and the Ruppiner Land in the evening, while the rest of Berlin and Brandenburg will remain dry. Temperatures will drop overnight, reaching as low as 16°C in some regions. On Saturday, the DWD predicts rain in northern Brandenburg, but no rain and many sunny spells in the south. High temperatures will range between 25 and 31°C, with Berlin expected to have similar temperatures around 28°C.

After cooling down again overnight on Sunday and remaining dry in most regions, scattered showers are expected during the day, with thunderstorms possible in some areas. According to forecasts, high temperatures will range between 23 and 28°C. Temperatures at the start of the week will not reach the levels of the previous week, with mostly dry conditions expected.

