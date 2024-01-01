Fire department operation - Warehouse in Limbach-Oberfrohna burnt down
A warehouse in Limbach-Oberfrohna (Zwickau district) burned down on New Year's Eve for unknown reasons. No people were injured, according to the police in Zwickau on Monday. A high level of property damage was caused. The police have not yet been able to state the exact amount of damage. The criminal investigation department is investigating.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de