Warehouse in Limbach-Oberfrohna burnt down

A warehouse in Limbach-Oberfrohna (Zwickau district) burned down on New Year's Eve for unknown reasons. No people were injured, according to the police in Zwickau on Monday. A high level of property damage was caused. The police have not yet been able to state the exact amount of damage. The...

 Alex Stellmacher
A member of the fire department extinguishing a fire. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Fire department operation - Warehouse in Limbach-Oberfrohna burnt down

A warehouse in Limbach-Oberfrohna (Zwickau district) burned down on New Year's Eve for unknown reasons. No people were injured, according to the police in Zwickau on Monday. A high level of property damage was caused. The police have not yet been able to state the exact amount of damage. The criminal investigation department is investigating.

Source: www.stern.de

