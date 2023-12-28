Ennepe-Ruhr district - Warehouse in basement of shoe store under water

The warehouse of a shoe store in Sprockhövel in the Ennepe-Ruhr district was flooded with water on Wednesday. According to the fire department, the rooms in the basement of the store were completely submerged in several centimetres of water after continuous rain. The emergency services pumped the water out with a submersible pump and a vacuum cleaner. The extent of the damage was not initially known.

Several thousand liters of water in an elevator shaft were contaminated with hydraulic oil. The contaminated water was pumped out and disposed of by a specialist company, according to reports. After around two hours, the operation was over for the fire department on Wednesday afternoon.

