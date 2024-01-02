Russian invasion - War against Ukraine: this is the situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned the West not to show weakness in front of Russia. Because if Ukraine loses this war against Russia, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin will bring the war closer to the West. "Putin recognizes weakness like an animal, because he is an animal," said Selenskyj in an interview published by the British magazine "The Economist" on New Year's Day. When he smells blood, Putin becomes strong. "And he will eat everyone for dinner, including your EU, NATO, freedom and democracy."

Selensky saw no viable path to peace at the moment. He himself sees "no fundamental steps" towards this on the Russian side. Instead, there are only constant air strikes from the Russian side. "I only see the steps of a terrorist state." At most, Russia sends out supposed peace signals when its arsenals are empty. However, after a pause for breath, things would resume "with all force".

Selensky did not want to reveal Ukraine's war aims for 2024, as the preparations for Ukraine's summer offensive had been leaked the previous year and had made the Russians' preparations possible. However, work is being done to reduce Russia's military capacities in Crimea. "This is extremely important for us, as it would allow us to reduce the number of attacks from this region," said Selenskyj. A large proportion of the drones used to attack Ukrainian cities are launched from Crimea.

In order to cut off supplies to the peninsula, Ukraine needs the German Taurus cruise missiles, said Selenskyj. These could be used to attack the Kerch Bridge, for example. "Russia must know that this is a military target for us." So far, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the delivery of the Taurus to Kiev.

Kiev's presidential advisor: Russia has long been dead

Ukrainian presidential advisor Mychajlo Podoljak sees Russia's threats of further attacks against Ukraine as pure boasting. Because Russia is actually "long dead". But the Kremlin is not yet aware of this fact, said the member of Zelenskyi's advisory staff on New Year's Day in Kiev. "Sometimes, when a person dies, he doesn't know it, but he is dead. And this is exactly the case with Russia - it is already dead, but it does not yet fully understand this," Podolyak was quoted as saying by the Unian agency. A few hours earlier, Putin had announced further attacks against Ukraine during a visit to wounded soldiers in a Moscow military clinic.

Podolyak was of the opinion that Russia had not only lost out militarily as a result of this war. "Roughly speaking, Russia's reputation is being destroyed, Russia's historical weight is being destroyed, Russia's influence, its participation in international institutions, its economic participation in the modern world is being destroyed, said Podoljak.

Renewed drone attacks on Ukrainian cities

On New Year's Day, the Russian military launched another wave of attacks using combat drones and missiles against Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev. The population was called upon to seek shelter on Monday afternoon, as reported by Ukrainian media. Shortly afterwards, explosions could be heard around the city as the air defenses went into action. Attacks by drones and missiles were also reported from other cities in eastern Ukraine. Two people died when a drone hit a residential building near Sumy.

Russia had launched 90 so-called kamikaze drones at targets in Ukraine on New Year's Eve. According to Ukrainian air defense, 87 of these drones were destroyed.

Fighting in eastern Ukraine

Fierce fighting was reported from various parts of the front on New Year's Day. In the east of the country alone, 38 attacks by Russian troops were repelled, the Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev announced in the evening. Ukrainian rocket artillery had succeeded in hitting several deployment areas of Russian infantry and artillery positions. The information could not be independently verified.

Norway sells weapons and armaments directly to Kiev

Norway will sell weapons and armaments directly to Ukraine with immediate effect by government decree. This was announced by the government in Oslo on its website on Monday. Norwegian companies can now apply for corresponding export licenses. "Supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression is important for the security of Norway and Europe," said Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, explaining Oslo's decision.

This will be important on Tuesday

Heavy fighting is expected again in eastern Ukraine. Kiev is also bracing itself for further attacks by the Russian military using combat drones and missiles against Ukrainian cities.

Source: www.stern.de