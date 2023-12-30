Russian invasion - War against Ukraine: this is the situation

One night after the heaviest bombardment since the start of the war, Russia has once again attacked Ukraine from the air. An air raid alert was sounded in the southern regions as far west as the night.

The Ukrainian air force reported Russian combat drones flying over the country with multiple changes of direction. At the same time, Russian authorities announced that five Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Bryansk region near the border.

The United Nations Security Council in New York dealt with the serious Russian air attack on all parts of Ukraine on Friday evening. Ukraine had requested the emergency meeting. Around 30 people were killed and around 160 injured in the attacks the night before. According to official information from Kiev, Russia had used almost 160 missiles, cruise missiles and drones of various types.

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported further assaults by Russian troops on the ground in the east and south of the country. On Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky paid an unannounced visit to one of the focal points of the fighting, the town of Avdiivka, which is surrounded on three sides. Ukraine has been fending off a large-scale Russian invasion for more than 22 months.

Russia blames Ukraine for airstrikes

Following the unprecedented bombardment of Ukraine on Friday night, Russia blamed Kiev for the attacks. The real problem was that Ukraine had set up its air defense systems in residential areas, said Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia at the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York. "If the Ukrainian air defense systems had not been deployed, there would have been no civilian casualties at all," he continued.

Biden demands money from Congress for Ukraine

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again urged Congress to approve further funding for Kiev. "Overnight, Russia launched its largest airstrike on Ukraine since this war began," he said in a written statement. "There is far more at stake in this battle than just Ukraine," warned Biden. "It affects the entire NATO alliance, the security of Europe and the future of transatlantic relations."

With its military aid, the USA had helped to save many lives, he emphasized. "But if Congress does not act urgently in the new year, we will not be able to continue to provide the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must act, and without further delay." US aid expired at the end of the year. The approval of new funding is stuck in a dispute between Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress.

Selenskyj on a dangerous frontline visit

"Ukraine is defending its own people here. And is defending our entire country," said Zelenskyi during his visit to the front in Avdiivka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A video showed him at the entrance to the town, which was decorated with Ukrainian flags. The only way to get there is via a road that can come under fire from Russia.

"Today in Avdiivka, together with my team, I wished the soldiers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," said Zelenskyi. "We owe them a great debt of gratitude." According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian assault attacks in Avdiivka itself on Friday and ten more in the immediate vicinity.

Overall, the evening report for Friday recorded a comparatively low number of 31 battles. Another focal point was the Ukrainian bridgehead on the southern bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region in the south. Russian troops had unsuccessfully attempted to drive the Ukrainians out of their positions there nine times. The military's claims could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian border area

Air defense was deployed over the Russian region of Bryansk on the border with Ukraine on Saturday night, according to Governor Alexander Bogomas. According to him, five approaching Ukrainian drones were shot down. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced that 13 projectiles from Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers had also been repelled. According to the authorities, one man was killed and four people were injured in the shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod.

This will be important today

In Ukraine, clean-up operations are continuing after the heavy Russian bombardment on Friday night. On the front in the east and south, the Ukrainian military is expecting further Russian attacks on the 675th day of the war.

Source: www.stern.de