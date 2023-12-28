Russian invasion - War against Ukraine: this is the situation

The US government is providing Ukraine with further military aid amounting to 250 million US dollars (around 225 million euros). This means that the previously approved US funds have now been largely exhausted. This is the last package this year, announced US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The aid mainly includes ammunition - including 15 million rounds for smaller weapons as well as ammunition for air defense or the US Himars multiple rocket launcher. "Our aid was crucial in helping our Ukrainian partners defend their country and their freedom against Russian aggression," said Blinken.

Meanwhile, according to information from Moscow, the Russian military repelled several Ukrainian drone attacks on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014. The information could not initially be independently verified. Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for more than 22 months.

Future of US aid for Ukraine uncertain

The future of US support for Ukraine is completely open. The White House had already declared in mid-December that it only had funds for one more military aid package for Ukraine this year. It also stated that the funds approved so far would be used up by the end of the year.

The release of further funds is currently being blocked by a dispute in the US Parliament between Republicans and Democrats. The Republicans are standing in the way of the approval of new aid because they are demanding that US President Joe Biden tighten asylum policy in the US in return.

It is unclear whether, how and when both parties will agree on new funds in the coming year. Biden had dampened the prospects of further US aid being approved quickly during a visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi two weeks ago. He admitted that he could make "no promises", but was hopeful that there would be an agreement in Congress.

In the meantime, the Democrat can try to reallocate funds from other areas to Ukraine. However, he will not be able to provide the sums that would be necessary to support Ukraine on a large scale in the long term.

Selensky: Ukraine can become a major arms producer

Meanwhile, President Zelensky demonstrated optimism regarding the country's arms production: In his opinion, Ukraine can become one of the largest arms producers in the world in the future. He is certain that the Ukrainian arms industry "can definitely become one of the top 10 most productive and strongest arms complexes in the world over time", said Zelensky in his evening video address. The industry is already contributing not only to strengthening Russia's own defense capabilities against the war of aggression, but also to economic growth and employment.

Selensky praised the agreement with Western partners, above all the USA, on joint weapons production as "one of our greatest political achievements this year". This makes it possible to build modern military equipment. The production of Western types of weapons is to be further localized.

Ukraine: arms production tripled

The Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries, Olexander Kamyshin, had previously stated at a press conference in Kiev that Ukraine had tripled its arms production in the current year. Almost a third of the economic growth of 4.9 percent had been generated by defense companies. A total of around 300,000 workers are currently employed in the 500 or so mostly private companies.

According to the minister, Kiev has increased the production of mortar shells by a factor of 42, among other things. Production of artillery shells has almost tripled. There is still a dependency on Western supplies for shells with a NATO caliber of 155 millimetres. However, Kiev is working on setting up its own production. According to Kiev, it now even produces self-propelled howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles and armored vehicles itself - albeit in small quantities. At least the repair of Western battle tanks is also expected to be completed domestically in the coming year. The lion's share of drones used in frontline operations already comes from the country's own production.

Ukraine rejects Kretschmer's idea

Kiev has rejected the idea of Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) for a ceasefire with Russia, possibly with a temporary renunciation of territory. "If Ukraine accepts the temporary loss of territory, Russian troops will move closer to Germany and Saxony," wrote Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Kiev, on Facebook on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also very familiar with Saxony from his time working in Dresden.

Nikolenko recalled that both former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had tried to influence Putin. "Concessions on territories will inevitably lead to greater aggression by Russia, which will undoubtedly go beyond the borders of Ukraine," emphasized Nikolenko. Peace in Europe can only be achieved by defeating Moscow.

Fighting continues unabated in the east and south of Ukraine.

