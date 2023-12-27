Russian invasion - War against Ukraine: this is the situation

According to official information, Russia has fired on the railroad station in the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. At the time of the attack, many civilians were waiting there for an evacuation train, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. The number of dead and injured is still being determined. The Ukrainian Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, meanwhile wrote on Telegram of one police officer killed and two others injured. The authorities announced that more than 100 civilians are now to be bussed out of the frontline city and taken to safety.

Kherson is the capital of the Kherson region of the same name in southern Ukraine. It was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the start of the war almost two years ago, but was liberated by the Ukrainians a few months later. Since then, the people of Kherson have been repeatedly subjected to heavy shelling by the Russian army, which continues to control areas on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

Ukraine: Commander-in-chief admits extensive retreat from Marjinka

The Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerij Saluschnyj has admitted that his troops have largely withdrawn from the completely destroyed small town of Marjinka in the eastern Donetsk region. The general told journalists in Kiev that the armed forces were in the northern part and that new defense lines had been prepared outside Marjinka. The day before, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had announced the conquest of the city, which has been embattled since February 2022.

New Russian drone attacks

The southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa and Kherson were once again targeted by Russian combat drones on Wednesday night. The air defenses in both cities went into action and explosions could be heard. The Russian military had ordered the drones to fly over the Black Sea.

Putin receives heads of state and government of post-Soviet countries

Meanwhile,Russian President Vladimir Putin received representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg for an informal meeting. The heads of state and government of Belarus and those of the Central Asian republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan took part in an excursion to the magnificent Peterhof Tsarist Palace and other sights. The two hostile South Caucasus states of Armenia and Azerbaijan were also represented at the meeting, which traditionally takes place at the end of the year.

What will be important on Wednesday

Fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine. According to Ukrainian reports, fighting is also continuing around the small town of Marjinka in the Donetsk region, which is now at least largely occupied by the Russians.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de