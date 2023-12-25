Russian invasion - War against Ukraine: this is the situation

On Christmas Eve, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a Christmas message to his compatriots, encouraging them in the face of the Russian war of aggression that has been going on for almost two years. "In the end, darkness will lose. Evil will be defeated," said Selensky in a video message published on Sunday. He added that the whole country prays together on public holidays: "For our freedom. For our victory. For our Ukraine."

The head of state reminded all families who will once again have to celebrate this year without their husbands, sons and fathers who are fighting in the army. And he thanked all Ukrainian soldiers who are spending Christmas in the trenches at the front. Meanwhile, Russia attacked Ukraine again with drones, with explosions reported late in the evening from the Odessa region.

Against the backdrop of the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine has now postponed Orthodox Christmas, which was previously celebrated mainly on January 7, to December 25. Only the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has long been linked to Moscow, is sticking to the old date.

German service in Kiev

German pastor Wolfgang Heldt-Meyerding has held a Christmas service for the second time in the war-torn Ukrainian capital Kiev. "We are full of longing for peace, it is the second Christmas in which our hearts become tight with the thoughts of hardship and death, pain and grief caused by this war," said the Flensburg native in the German church of St. Katharina in Kiev. In his sermon, Heldt-Meyerding recalled the victims, but also the solidarity of the Ukrainians and the mutual help of the people. The service was held in two languages - German and Ukrainian.

German Christmas sermons address wars

The war in Ukraine - just like the war in Israel - was also the subject of many Christmas sermons in German churches. The conflicts with their thousands of victims were "perceived with increasing horror and horror", said Ruhr Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck in the evening after a prepared speech text in Essen Cathedral. "It is not only one of the paradoxes, but also one of the abysses of these conflicts that Christians are fighting against Christians in Ukraine with the Russian invasion."

What will be important on Monday

The fighting in Ukraine continues over the Christmas holidays. There are still particularly fierce battles, including around Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

Source: www.stern.de