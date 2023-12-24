Russian invasion - War against Ukraine: this is the situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has thanked Germany, Finland and the Netherlands for new military aid in the fight against the Russian war of aggression.

In his video message, Zelenskyi said that Germany had supplied the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, 155-caliber artillery shells and other necessary weapons. Germany had also sent the US Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Selensky emphasized that a well-functioning air defence system was the key to ending the war.

Deliveries of F16 fighter jets

Ukraine also hopes to regain sovereignty over its own airspace through the announced deliveries of F16 fighter jets next year. So far, Russia has had the upper hand. The existing air defense system has recently shown its effectiveness in defending against Russian drones and missiles, said Selensky.

Fighter bombers had also been shot down. "The ability to shoot down Russian fighter jets is one of the keys to ending this war fairly," he said. "I would like to thank all the partners who are already supporting us and preparing the necessary steps for aid in the coming year."

Further aid packages

Selensky also specifically thanked the Netherlands and Finland, which had sent further aid packages of 100 million euros each. He did not give details. The President said that this had made Ukraine even stronger in the days leading up to Christmas.

For the first time this year, Ukraine has officially introduced December 25 as a Christmas holiday in order to emphasize its orientation towards the West. Nevertheless, many Ukrainians still want to celebrate Christmas on January 7 according to the Orthodox calendar of the Eastern churches.

New sanctions

Selensky also announced that he had signed decrees on new sanctions against supporters of Russia. "Those who work for Russian aggression, those who support it, those who take the dishonorable path of collaboration with the terrorist state will be held accountable for their actions," he said. At the same time, Selensky praised the fact that the USA had increased its sanctions potential last week.

This means that financial institutions that help Russia to circumvent sanctions and work with the country's military-industrial complex are now being targeted. The new sanctions are also aimed at those who help Russia export its important raw material, oil. However, in his evening video address, Selensky did not mention a new fraud scandal that has rocked the Ministry of Defense in Kiev.

Official caught for fraud involving millions

A high-ranking official of the Ministry of Defense was arrested in Kiev for fraud involving millions of euros in the procurement of ammunition. The man is alleged to have been involved in embezzling 1.5 billion hryvnia (around 36 million euros) when purchasing artillery ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces, according to investigators in Kiev. Following corruption scandals in the ministry, Defense Minister Olexiy Resnikov was also dismissed this year.

The senior ministry official is said to have concluded an unfavorable contract for the procurement of ammunition for the Ukrainian defense forces in their fight against the Russian war of aggression. The cost of purchasing from an exporter is said to have been 30 percent higher than purchasing directly from the manufacturer, who also had shorter delivery times. The investigation is ongoing, it was reported. The officer faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The armed forces on the front are constantly demanding more and faster deliveries of ammunition in order to successfully fend off the Russian attacks. The country, which has been defending itself against the Russian invasion since February 24, 2022, is dependent on billions in aid from the West. In the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, the authorities once again reported massive Russian shelling on Saturday evening. Seven people were injured.

Selensky has repeatedly announced a rigorous fight against corruption and misappropriation of funds in the state apparatus. Proof of success in this fight is also a prerequisite for Ukraine's membership of the European Union. The EU officially decided to start accession negotiations this month. Critics point out that the country is one of the most corrupt states in Europe.

What is important today

On the front line, particularly in the Donetsk region in the east and the Kherson region in the south, the Russian attackers and the Ukrainian defenders continue to engage in heavy fighting. According to the General Staff in Kiev, the Ukrainian troops are still trying to prevent the capture of the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

