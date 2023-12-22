Russian invasion - War against Ukraine: this is the situation

According to Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann, Ukraine 's problems with mobilizing soldiers to fend off the Russian invasion will have no practical consequences for Ukrainians living in Germany.

"It will not be the case that we force people to do compulsory military service or military service against their will," the FDP politician told the German Press Agency. It was good that the war refugees from Ukraine had been accepted into Germany in an uncomplicated procedure and had been given the opportunity to work. "After all, we are trying to get more people from Ukraine into work and fewer of them will end up living on citizens' benefits," he added.

There are currently discussions in Ukraine about how the army can recruit more soldiers. The military wants to mobilize an additional 450,000 to 500,000 men. The Ministry of Defense in Kiev has appealed to Ukrainians abroad who have fled the war to return and defend their homeland. However, there are no plans to bring men back from abroad under pressure and call them up.

CDU politician Wadepuhl shows understanding

"I can't imagine, as our constitution stipulates that no German citizen has to serve in the armed forces against their will, that we can force people from other countries to do so," said Buschmann. Union parliamentary group deputy Johann Wadephul (CDU), on the other hand, showed understanding for the concerns of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. "It is an urgent moral appeal and we should certainly support it politically. These people are here because there is a war going on - and they simply have to make a contribution to ending this war," said Wadephul on TV station Welt.

Buschmann emphasized that he was also against reactivating compulsory military service in Germany, as Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has suggested. He considers it "wrong, both from a security policy and civil rights perspective, to force young people to do anything against their will". Weapons technology is so complex today that the Bundeswehr needs "highly qualified professionals". A short training course is not enough.

Selensky appeals to the fighting spirit of the Ukrainians

Before Christmas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the fighting spirit of his countrymen not to let up in the defense of the country. "Maximum attention is needed for defense, maximum effort for the state, maximum energy so that Ukraine can achieve its goals," said Selensky in his video message in Kiev on Thursday. The time to rest will come later.

For the first time this year, Ukraine is officially celebrating Christmas on December 25 in line with the Western model and no longer just on January 7 according to Orthodox custom. "Now, before Christmas, everyone in our state must remember that this is a time to concentrate, a time to work," said Selensky. The fate of the country will be decided in the regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson, which have been attacked by Russia. Some of the regions are occupied by Russian troops.

Heroes of Ukraine honored

The President once again thanked the country's defenders for their fight against Russian aggression. At the same time, Selensky emphasized that Ukraine was continuing the tradition of paying special tribute to its heroes in the fight against the Russian war of aggression. 20 families of Ukrainian heroes received an apartment from the Ukrainian state on Thursday.

And every soldier, sailor and officer awarded the title of hero will receive the same recognition, said Selensky. Once again, he also presented some awards posthumously. The families of the fallen received the certificates for the allocation of an apartment, as can be seen in photos from the President's Office.

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, 362 Ukrainians have been honored as heroes. In addition to soldiers, they include members of the National Guard, police, intelligence services and other defense and security structures in the country, Selensky said.

Kiev reports fire in high-rise building

According to the authorities, a new Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has also hit a high-rise building. Kiev's mayor Vitali Klitschko spoke on Friday night of an impact on the upper floors of the building and of a fire. Rescue services were deployed. One injured person was taken to hospital.

According to preliminary information from Kiev's military administration, debris from a downed drone crashed into the residential building in the south-western part of the city. The administration also published photos of a destroyed apartment. Debris from downed drones is also said to have crashed into other parts of the city. According to the military administration, it is being clarified whether there was destruction and casualties.

The thunderous explosion noises caused by the use of air defense when the drones were fired were clearly audible in the city center, as a reporter from the German Press Agency in Kiev reported. There were air alerts in the city of millions and in other regions of the country. The head of the presidential administration in Kiev, Andriy Yermak, described Russia as a "terrorist nation" that was fighting civilians.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine with drones in its war of aggression, which has been going on for almost two years. The country's air defense system, which has been reinforced by Western defense systems, reports the launch of Russian drones and missiles almost daily.

Dead after Russian bombs on coal shafts

According to reports from Kiev, at least three people have been killed in eastern Ukraine following Russian bombardments of two coal mines near the city of Torezk. "Another five were injured", announced Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram on Thursday. Several buildings and equipment were damaged. However, 32 coal miners working underground were able to return to the surface safely. Torezk is located in the Donetsk mining region only around five kilometers from the front line between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

What is important today

In the east and south of the country, the Ukrainian armed forces are still trying to prevent the Russian occupation forces from advancing. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin recently said that the initiative lies with the Russian army and that the Ukrainian troops are on the defensive.

