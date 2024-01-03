Arrest warrant - Wanted man asks federal police for wallet

A 45-year-old man wanted on a warrant appeared at a federal police station in Hamburg-Altona in search of his wallet. He stated that he had lost the wallet containing 800 euros, as the Federal Police announced on Wednesday. During their search on Tuesday, the officers discovered that the man was the subject of a remand warrant issued by the Hamburg district court. He had been wanted since December. The 45-year-old is suspected of having committed three commercial thefts between the end of June and the beginning of August. According to the Federal Police, the man was arrested because he was a flight risk.

Press release

