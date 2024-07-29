Black Forest - Wanderer dies on the Fieldberg after collapse

A 60-year-old hiker collapsed and died on Feldberg. He had been hiking above the Zastler Hütte in Oberried (District of Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald) on a Friday evening, according to the mountain rescue team.

His daughter called the emergency services after finding him unconscious. A doctor and mountain rescuers attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful. The man died at the scene. Volunteers from the mountain rescue team took charge of the body recovery and initially cared for his daughter until a crisis intervention team arrived.

