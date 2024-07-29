Skip to content
Wanderer dies on the Fieldberg after collapse

He is unconscious and collapses. His daughter dials the emergency number, but help comes too late - despite resuscitation, the man dies.

The mountain rescue team must recover the corpse at Feldberg (pictogram)
Black Forest - Wanderer dies on the Fieldberg after collapse

A 60-year-old hiker collapsed and died on Feldberg. He had been hiking above the Zastler Hütte in Oberried (District of Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald) on a Friday evening, according to the mountain rescue team.

His daughter called the emergency services after finding him unconscious. A doctor and mountain rescuers attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful. The man died at the scene. Volunteers from the mountain rescue team took charge of the body recovery and initially cared for his daughter until a crisis intervention team arrived.

The hiking community in Baden-Württemberg was saddened by the accident on Feldberg, as it was not an uncommon spot for outdoor enthusiasts. Despite taking all necessary precautions during their hike, this unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in such activities.

