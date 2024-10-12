Walz endeavors to polish his relatable persona by returning to his home state of Minnesota.

At Minnesota State University-Mankato's Blakeslee Stadium, the announcer introduced "previously serving as Mankato West's defensive coordinator and decadelong geography teacher, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz" during the coin toss. The audience reacted with a modest show of appreciation, primarily from fans of Mankato West. After the coin toss, Walz took a seat on the bleachers, where he snapped selfies and signed autographs alongside his mother, Darlene Walz. The governator remained enthusiastic through the game as Mankato West took an early lead, yet departed during halftime. Fortunately, Mankato West managed to maintain their advantage and won 28-7.

Walz's appearance at the football game and previous visit to his former teaching and coaching establishment were his initial re-imersion into the town he resided in for ten years since joining the Democratic presidential ticket in August. Walz moved to Mankato in 1996 to educate social studies and guide football at Mankato West, accompanied by his wife, Gwen, who taught English. He bid adieu to teaching in 2006 upon his election to Congress.

Since Walz was chosen as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, the Harris campaign has made his tenure at Mankato West the defining element of his past, even surpassing his twenty-plus years in the National Guard or his six terms in Congress. Vice President Kamala Harris often refers to Walz as "Coach Walz," a title now displayed on campaign signs at Walz's rallies.

According to campaign schedules, Walz also attended a pheasant hunting season opening event over the weekend. He described the two-hour hunting expedition as the best experience he'd had in the previous fortnight. Reporters trailed his hunting party, consisting of several individuals and various hunting dogs, from a distance as they traversed Minnesota pastures. Regrettably, Walz did not have the opportunity to pull the trigger on his Beretta A400 shotgun. During a post-hunt interview, he clarified his decision to purchase the firearm.

"I acquired it when I was frequently engaging in trap shooting due to its shoulder-friendly kickback feature," Walz commented.

Walz's journey back to Minnesota represents the campaign's effort to sway male voters in Midwestern battleground states. According to a spokesperson, Walz's recent interviews with Midwestern media outlets and his appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" with former NFL star Michael Strahan were elements of this plan to engage undecided male voters. A Pew Research Center national survey published Thursday reported 51% of male voters favoring former President Donald Trump, in contrast to 43% supporting Harris.

During an interview with WPVI News in Philadelphia on Friday, Walz discussed the Harris campaign's effort to close the gap among male voters with targeted economic and social messages tailored to their interests.

"These individuals value good jobs, the ability to purchase a home, and obtain a quality education; these are not contrasting objectives. It's more about delivering the message to them," Walz said.

However, this trip home also offered Walz a brief reprieve from a challenging campaign, recently marred by his repeated propagation of false declarations, including his misremembering of being in China during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests during the vice presidential debate earlier this month.

Mankato locals response to Walz's return was generally warm. In a campaign-released video, Walz's former students and players reminisced about his time teaching and coaching, portraying him as an energetic educator who forged meaningful connections with his students. A former student, Sarah Manes, described Walz as a lively teacher who never seemed to sit behind his desk, while Richelle Norton, who shared classes with Walz and his wife, found Gwen Walz to be a stern teacher, stating, "She said, 'Well, I'm not like my husband. I'm not like the Easter Bunny, just giving out A's.'"

Before the game, Walz paid a visit to Mankato West to greet the players and converse with old colleagues. The school's principal, Sherri Blasing, affectionately welcomed Walz back, exclaiming, "Welcome home, Coach! Welcome home!"

