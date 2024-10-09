Walz advocates for the abolition of the Electoral College during a fundraising event in California.

"It's common knowledge that the Electoral College needs to be eliminated, but sadly, that's not our current reality. We need to focus on winning places like Beaver County, Pennsylvania, York, Pennsylvania, western Wisconsin, and Reno, Nevada. We need to show our strength in these areas," Harris reportedly told supporters at California Governor Gavin Newsom's residence, according to a pool report.

Walz's stance on abolishing the Electoral College is not an official campaign position, his campaign team told CNN.

"Governor Walz values every vote in the Electoral College and is grateful for the opportunity to campaign across the nation, especially in battleground states. He was just emphasizing the campaign's strategy to secure the 270 electoral votes. He was also expressing his appreciation for the supporters' commitment that helps fund these endeavors," a spokesperson explained in a statement.

Vice President Harris has previously revealed her support for eliminating the Electoral College. During an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2019, Harris, who was then running for president, said she was "open to discussing" the idea.

"There's no doubt that the popular vote has lost its significance in deciding the president, and something needs to be done about it. I'm open to discussing the possibility of abolishing the Electoral College," she stated in 2019.

Walz's remarks were made at his second fundraiser of the day on Tuesday. He also attended a fundraiser in the Seattle suburbs in the morning and spoke at another fundraiser in Reno, Nevada, before holding a campaign rally there.

In five recent U.S. presidential elections – including in 2016, when former President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton – the winner lost the popular vote but conquered the Electoral College. The push to eliminate the Electoral College gained traction in 2020 as the U.S. grappled with its past on race issues. Some historians argue that the Electoral College's roots are linked to white supremacy, but the complexity of constitutional procedures makes altering or abolishing the system challenging.

