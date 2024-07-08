Emergencies - Walkers find body in the Eisbach

One week after the disappearance of a 26-year-old man in Munich's Eisbach, passersby discovered a body in the water. It is unclear whether this is the missing student from Baden-Württemberg. The spokesperson of the Munich Police Headquarters stated that the deceased has not been identified yet. The male corpse is now being examined in the forensic medicine institute. Previously, the "Abendzeitung" and "Süddeutsche Zeitung" had reported on this.

The 26-year-old was last seen with friends at the English Garden on the last weekend of June. They were at the Eisbach. According to police reports, he went into the water at a certain spot for cooling off. After some time, his friends noticed that he was missing. A search for the missing person, including divers, was unsuccessful.

According to the city's statements, there is a general swimming ban in the Eisbach. Surfing in the Eisbach wave at the Haus der Kunst is the only allowed activity - for experienced surfers.

