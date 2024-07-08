Flotsam and jetsam - Walker finds package with drugs on the Baltic Sea beach

A walker found a package containing approximately 20 kilograms of cocaine at the Ostseestrand in Heiligenhafen, Schleswig-Holstein. Since the well-concealed beach find seemed suspicious to him, the man contacted the police. The Customs Investigation Office Hamburg is now investigating the matter, as Police and Prosecutor's Office announced today.

The police warned against touching or taking such finds. There is a health risk associated with the substances, and potential legal consequences could ensue. Therefore, it is recommended that the police be informed and the discovery left unaltered.

The package was discovered on a Baltic Sea beach in Heiligenhafen, a town in Germany's northern state of Schleswig-Holstein. This find could potentially have links to international crimes, given the large quantity of cocaine involved. The warnings of the police are especially relevant in such a case, urging people to avoid contact with such drug-related flotsam and jetsam encountered on the Baltic Sea coast. Any attempt to move or interfere with such evidence could lead to further complications in the investigation being led by the Customs Investigation Office in Hamburg. The presence of such a significant kilogram of cocaine on the Baltic Sea beach is a grim reminder of the environmental impact of drug-related activities, with plastic waste often accompanying such discoveries.

