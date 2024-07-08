Skip to content
Walker finds package with drugs on the Baltic Sea beach

A lot can be found on the Baltic Sea's mudflats, from plastic waste to amber. But drugs are rare. A package containing cocaine was recently found on the beach near Heiligenhafen.

A package containing 20 kilograms of cocaine has now washed up on the Baltic Sea beach in Schleswig-Holstein.

A walker found a package containing approximately 20 kilograms of cocaine at the Ostseestrand in Heiligenhafen (Kreis Ostholstein). Since the well-concealed beach find seemed suspicious to him, the man contacted the police. The Customs Investigation Office Hamburg is now investigating the matter, as the police and prosecutor's office announced today.

The police warned against touching or taking such finds. The substances pose a health risk, and there could be legal consequences. Therefore, it is recommended that the police be informed and the discovery left unaltered.

The package was discovered on the Baltic Sea beach in Heiligenhafen, a town located in the District of Ostholstein, Schleswig-Holstein. The finding of such a large quantity of drugs, estimated to be a kilogram of cocaine, is a serious crime. Last year, similar flotsam and jetsam containing drugs were found along the Baltic Sea coast. Therefore, it's crucial to alert the authorities immediately upon discovery.

