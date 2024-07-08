Fat find - Walker finds 20 kilograms of cocaine on Baltic Sea beach

At the Ostseestrand in Heiligenhafen, a 20 kilogram package filled with Cocaine was discovered. A passerby found it, as Police and Prosecutor's Office in Lübeck, Schleswig-Holstein announced on Monday. The package was well concealed.

The passerby found it peculiar, which is why they contacted the Police. The officers discovered that the white powder in the package was Cocaine.

Report drug finds to the Police immediately

There were no leads as to possible owners, it was further stated. Now, the Customs Investigation Office Hamburg is investigating. They will check where the drugs came from and how they ended up at the beach.

The Police warned against touching or taking such beach finds. They could be dangerous. Anyone who finds drugs at the beach should contact the Police.

The drugs, presumably intended for smuggling, were found near the Baltic Sea in Heiligenhafen. This significant discovery of cocaine was a reminder to report such finds to the Police immediately.

Read also: