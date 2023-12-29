Wagenknecht party wants rapprochement with Russia

Sarah Wagenknecht and her fellow campaigners make no secret of their closeness to Russia. The future party led by the former left-wing politician wants to end the "economic war" with Russia and the "stupid energy sanctions". The alliance also takes a clear stance on asylum policy.

The future party around Sarah Wagenknecht wants to campaign for a stricter asylum policy and economic rapprochement with Russia. The alliance rejects the "economic war, the stupid energy sanctions against Russia", said foreign affairs expert and Wagenknecht confidante Sevim Dagdelen on ZDF's "Morgenmagazin". Dagdelen also spoke out against "uncontrolled immigration" and for more "reason" and "reality" in asylum policy.

Wagenknecht left the Left Party in October together with nine other MPs, including Dagdelen. A new party is to be launched in January, which is to emerge from the already founded association "Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht". As a consequence, the parliamentary group of the Left Party decided to dissolve itself on December 6.

The newly founded party intends to run in the European elections in June 2024 as well as in the state elections in Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony in the fall. "We are working hard and will do everything we can to make a sensible and serious offer to voters in the elections in eastern Germany," said Dagdelen. When asked about differences to the AfD, the MP referred to social, economic, defense and health policy. She sees "no similarities at all with the AfD".

It is difficult to estimate how large the vote potential of the new "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance" is. According to an initial analysis by the CDU, the potential is "definitely around 10 percent", said CDU leader Friedrich Merz. "A small proportion of this is potentially at the expense of the CDU." It is also possible that AfD voters will switch to the Wagenknecht party camp. How many is difficult to say.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de