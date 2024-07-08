Coalition option - Wagenknecht expects CDU cooperation after state elections

The BSW chief Sahra Wagenknecht is focusing on the cooperativeness of the CDU after the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia. According to her, there are several reasons why the CDU in Saxony might want to work with the BSW alliance (BSW) stated Wagenknecht in an interview with the New Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft, published in the "Magdeburger Volksstimme".

"First and foremost, it's about content issues: We need a new beginning in education policy, less bureaucracy, more public security", said Wagenknecht. According to surveys, the BSW in Saxony could be the third strongest force at the September 1st election, and thus shift the political power relations in the state.

In Thuringia, the goal of the BSW is to have Katja Wolf, the former mayor of Eisenach, as the Minister-President, said Wagenknecht. Regarding the question of whether it is realistic for the CDU to be the junior partner of the BSW, she answered: "If the CDU in a federal state wants us to elect their Minister-President, they cannot refuse to support us if we are ahead of them. There are rules in a democracy."

