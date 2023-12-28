Negotiations - Wage talks in the retail sector: conclusion more likely

An agreement is becoming more likely in the regional wage negotiations in the Hamburg retail sector. On Thursday afternoon, both sides continued to sit together to find a compromise in the wage dispute that has been smouldering for months, according to the Verdi trade union. Talks had begun in the morning after a week-long break. The fact that the negotiations were still going on hours later was seen as a positive sign.

An agreement would only affect the collective bargaining area of Hamburg. However, the compromise could serve as a template for further agreements in the 14 collective bargaining districts across Germany, which have been fighting for higher pay in the retail sector for more than eight months. The German Retail Association (HDE) sees Thursday's round as the "last chance for an agreement before the end of the year".

The Northern Retail Association has entered the talks on the basis of its previous offer. The employers have so far offered 10.24 percent more pay for a term of 24 months as well as a tax and duty-free inflation compensation bonus totaling 750 euros. "This offer is only guaranteed until December 31, 2023," read an ultimatum from the employers. Among other things, Verdi is demanding at least 2.50 euros more per hour in all regions in the retail sector for a contract term of one year.

No solution has yet been found in a total of around 60 collective bargaining rounds in the districts. The German Retail Association concluded the regional rounds of talks in November and called for a top-level meeting with the Verdi national executive board. However, the meeting did not produce any concrete results. The bargaining parties merely agreed that negotiations should continue at regional level. This is the first time this has happened since the summit meeting in Hamburg.

An agreement in the Hanseatic city is only possible with a further improved offer, Corinna Groß, head of the federal retail sector group at the Verdi federal executive board, had previously emphasized. "We do not accept collective bargaining dictates. We are therefore now assuming that the employers will move and hope that we can reach an agreement for the employees in the Hanseatic city." Shortly before Christmas, the union increased the pressure on the employers once again with further warning strikes.

HDE collective bargaining poster from 15.12.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de