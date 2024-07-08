VW Beetle comes off pretty well at TÜV

The VW Beetle puts on a solid performance during the main inspection at TÜV. However, the New Beetle's successor does have a notable issue.

For those browsing the used car market for a Beetle, it is quite likely that they will come across a Cabriolet: Around three quarters of new car buyers had previously opted for the open-top version. This variant is perfect for summertime driving fun, and it will rarely disappoint. In fact, during the KFZ-Hauptuntersuchung (HU), the Beetle performs quite well. "The number of defect-free Beetles is above average in all years," writes the "Auto Bild TÜV-Report 2024".

Model History

VW produced the Beetle between 2011 and 2018. The facelift version from 2016 featured an overhauled front bumper and LED lights for the rear. The direct predecessor of the Beetle was the New Beetle, which had been in production since the end of 1997 as a revival of the original Bug.

Body and Variants

There are two versions of the Beetle: a Coupe or Cabriolet with a fabric top. Among the special models, the Beetle Dune is the most noticeable: It was slightly raised, received wider track width, bumpers with underbody protection, black wheel arch extensions, and a rear spoiler.

Dimensions (according to ADAC)

4.28 to 4.29 meters x 1.81 to 1.82 meters x 1.47 to 1.50 meters (L x W x H)

Trunk volume: 310 liters to 905 liters (Cabrio: 215 to 430 liters)

Strengths

Based on the Golf VI, the Beetle boasts a solid roadholding, although some may find the suspension a bit firm. However, the suspension and dampers are solid, as reported. The same goes for the drive shafts and steering. The turn signals provide above-average values, with very few instances of faults reported for brake lines and hoses. According to the report, the exhaust system is "extremely durable": the same applies to the emissions inspection (AU).

Weaknesses

The suspension mounts are the biggest concern - especially in the seventh and ninth years, the fault rates here spike, which also applies to the rear lighting for the fifth check at eleven years old. Starting from the fourth HU inspection, issues with the foot brake and parking brake, as well as brake discs, are reported more frequently than average.

Reliability behavior

In the ADAC reliability statistics, the Beetle achieves good rankings - except for examples from the first registration years 2012 and 2013, which rank in the middle. The only issue identified by the Traffic Club is the starter battery, particularly in cars from 2012 to 2014.

Engines

Gasoline (Four-cylinder, front-wheel drive): 77 kW/105 PS to 162 kW/220 PS

Diesel (Four-cylinder, front-wheel drive): 77 kW/105 PS to 110 kW/150 PS

Dealer sales prices according to the German Automobile Trust (DAT) with statistically expected kilometers - three price examples

Beetle 2.0 TSI BMT/Start-Stop R-Line (6/2017); 162 kW/220 PS (Four-cylinder); 80,000 kilometers; 18,415 Euro.

Beetle Cabriolet 1.4 TSI BMT/Start-Stop Dune (6/2016); 110 kW/150 PS (Four-cylinder); 90,000 kilometers; 16,276 Euro.

Beetle Cabriolet 2.0 TDI Basis (6/2012); 103 kW/140 PS (Four-cylinder); 179,000 kilometers; 7,931 Euro.

When exploring used Volkswagen models, one might encounter various versions of the MOT-tested Beetle, including the popular Cabriolet. Interestingly, the report suggests that the Beetle Dune, a special variant of the Coupé, has been well-regarded for its durability during MOT inspections.

Read also: