Parties - Von der Leyen: Schäuble's death a loss for Germany

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sees Wolfgang Schäuble' s death as a serious loss for Germany and Europe. "It was not only Wolfgang Schäuble's intellect and discipline that were outstanding, but also his deep respect for democratic discourse and his ability to always embrace new ideas," wrote his party colleague on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. Schäuble had shaped German democracy through his actions and his example like no other and always thought big and far ahead. "I will miss his wise counsel," said the EU leader.

CDU politician Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the age of 81. The family informed the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

Post von der Leyen on X

Source: www.stern.de