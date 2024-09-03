Von der Leyen expresses interest in appointing Meloni's trusted advisors as vice-presidents in the EU Commission.

For the first time, a polarizing political figure is poised to occupy a significant economic position in the EU Commission. The Brussels establishment hasn't verified the report. They're alluding to the ongoing process of assembling the new commission, which is expected to serve until 2029.

During the European election race, von der Leyen faced heavy flak for denouncing "extremists" without outright rejecting collaborations with parties to the right of the CDU and CSU. Social Democrats, Liberals, and Greens slammed von der Leyen for lacking distance, particularly towards Meloni.

Von der Leyen is slated to introduce her personnel plan to the parliamentary group leaders in the European Parliament next Wednesday. They'll scrutinize the prospective commissioners in the upcoming weeks and confirm them.

Controversy might arise over the appointment of Fitto, despite his reputation as a pragmatist and non-Eurosceptic. History shows that the Parliament has successfully substituted undesirable candidates, although it can only formally approve or reject the Commission in its entirety.

Fitto's assignment as the figurehead for European coronavirus aid could be precarious, given that Italy is the primary beneficiary of the massive recovery fund. Meloni's administration might secure up to 194 billion euros from Brussels, but must meet certain conditions, such as for planned hydrogen projects. Monday, the European Court of Auditors assailed delays in aid distribution and warned of unfinished projects in countries like Italy, potentially resulting in lost high subsidies.

According to "World", von der Leyen might appoint four more executive vice-presidents alongside Fitto: Kaja Kallas, the designated new EU foreign affairs chief and former Estonian prime minister, is set to oversee EU enlargement and Ukraine reconstruction. Valdis Dombrovskis, the current Latvian trade commissioner, is rumored to take charge of EU enlargement and Ukraine reconstruction. Teresa Ribera Rodríguez, the current Spanish environment minister, is tipped to manage social, ecological, and digital transition in Brussels. Thierry Breton, the current French internal market commissioner, is rumored to take over the industry and "strategic autonomy" portfolio. This portfolio is a top priority for French President Emmanuel Macron, who seeks to make the EU more self-sufficient from China and the US.

Criticism of "Commission von der Leyen II" stems from another source: von der Leyen aimed to have as many women as men in her cabinet. However, the member states didn't comply with her wish. At present, there are 17 men and 10 women - including von der Leyen - which would result in a less favorable gender quota compared to her initial five-year term.

The AfD, or Alternative for Germany, has expressed its disapproval of von der Leyen's commission, citing her perceived lack of distance towards parties to the right of the CDU and CSU. The appointment of Fitto, an Italian politician with ties to the right, in the EU Commission has sparked debate, with some questioning whether he truly aligns with the Commission's principles.

