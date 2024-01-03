Health - Von der Decken chairs the Conference of Health Ministers

Schleswig-Holstein's Minister of Health, Kerstin von der Decken (CDU), has taken over the chairmanship of the Conference of Health Ministers (GMK ) and intends to address issues such as hospital reform and the supply of medicines. According to the Minister, one of the biggest challenges is the gap between the increasing need for care, a shortage of specialists and limited financial resources. "A sustainable hospital reform, good framework conditions in the outpatient sector and a reliable supply of medicines are three examples that I will therefore work on together with my colleagues," von der Decken announced on Tuesday.

The health ministers and senators of the federal states as well as the federal health minister plan to meet for their main conference on June 12 and 13 in Lübeck-Travemünde.

Conference of Health Ministers

Source: www.stern.de