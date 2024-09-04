Volvo's EX90 shown in its noise-reducing driving history barely reaches silence levels.

After roughly two years since its initial debut, Volvo is on the brink of delivering its mammoth electric SUV, the EX90. This exquisite behemoth is distinctive due to its exquisite comfort and remarkably quiet operation. ntv.de afforded a test drive of this electric vehicle.

It's a bit peculiar for Volvo to select the United States for its new launch, especially in the favored state of California, known for its enthusiasm for electric vehicles. But a Swedish brand in the American market? Well, Americans tend to adore Volvo, and the market is vast and teeming with affluent clientele – ideal for the EX90. Moreover, the SUV, constructed on the SPA-II platform, will be produced at the plant in Charleston, South Carolina. The strategic location makes perfect sense.

In our region, the EX90 is likely to garner appreciation as well, given its stylish appearance – personal opinions notwithstanding. The front design bears a resemblance to the EX30, possessing a flashy concave crossbar integrated into the radiator grille. Wait, it's not a crossbar anymore – likely because the EX90 doesn't feature a traditional radiator grille. At 5.04 meters long, this executive-class SUV will exclusively be available with an electric powertrain, necessitating a different cooling system than a combustion engine.

Those alarmed by this decision and keen to criticize Volvo for it should initially recognize that the Swedes have consistently communicated their electrification strategy. Secondly, there's reassurance: The outgoing Volvo CEO, Samuelsson, confirmed some time ago that the segment-similar XC90 will continue to be available. Those who closely follow the media may have already learned a few months ago that the large SUV will undergo a comprehensive facelift (more details on this at ntv.de in a few days).

Equipped with a jumbo-sized battery

But back to the EX90. After an extended wait, it's finally ready for its first test drives. Upon entering, one is unsure where to focus first – the opulent-looking wooden inlays, comfy leather-like seats manufactured from recycled materials, the tiny Swedish flag in the trim as a hidden gem, or the small display in front of the driver's face. My eyes, however, were drawn to the display, which showed the speed and range.

I was particularly interested in how far one could travel with the 111 kWh battery that the EX90 stores. That's quite a substantial amount, even for large SUVs. However, an SUV remains an SUV and still involves certain limitations – 310 miles, or approximately 480 kilometers of range at 95 percent charge and around 25 degrees Celsius, isn't exactly impressive. That's not to say that other manufacturers and models are superior, but potential customers should realize that an electric vehicle is not like a diesel.

In any case, let's hit the road. The air-suspended 2.8-tonner (yes, you read that correctly – the curb weight can reach up to 2780 kilograms) handles range concerns admirably. Volvo brought only the 517 horsepower Performance variant, which has two motors, not the single-motor base model with 279 horsepower. With 910 Newton meters of torque, it's quite a formidable machine. The Swede begins gently, thanks to the engineers' judicious accelerator pedal calibration. But it's not the performance that's intriguing, but the comfort.

Near-silent SUV

Firstly, the EX90 feels remarkably quiet – even at a speed of 120 km/h on the highway, wind noise is scarcely audible. The ride is also quite smooth. Moreover, despite its high mass, the engineers have imbued this all-wheel-drive vehicle with a certain lightness.

It's an appealing prospect for an upcoming lengthy excursion. However, half-hour charging breaks need to be scheduled periodically. The Swedes claim 30 minutes for charging from 10 to 80 percent at a peak power of 250 kW. For a cutting-edge car within this price range, it might be a bit slower.

In exchange for this, the EX90 is brimming with untried assistants, previously seldom used in the USA. At least, the EX90 comes armed with Lidar (recognizing objects up to 250 meters away) along with eight cameras and five radar sensors. That's a respectable number of sensors at least, and it doesn't wildly manhandle the steering wheel.

And although there wasn't sufficient time to comprehensively explore the new infotainment (which now supports over-the-air updates), one must concede that the fundamental functions are user-friendly with the Google-based system. However, there are also pitfalls. The ability to adjust the mirrors solely through the touchscreen is less than ideal, even if a minimalist dashboard without buttons looks sleek. The glove compartment also unlocks there. And if the screen fails? And why isn't there any visual representation of the intensity of the regenerative braking? Although it may only interest a few, it would still be appreciated.

On the other hand, the exquisitely designed Volvo is surprisingly practical, boasting over 2000 liters of cargo space. And there's a third row of seats, although it's a bit tricky to access – except for children. Oh, and despite its weight, this Volvo can tow 2.2 tons. Not bad, although towing with a large trailer remains challenging. Some charging stations simply cannot be accessed with a trailer attached.

To wrap it up, the EX90 is quite a thrilling endeavor, let's see if the public agrees. Whether hastening to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds is essential is up for discussion. The fundamental model should suffice, and all versions cap out at 180 km/h anyways. Yet, the fundamental model sets you back 83,700 euros (acceleration to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds). You can now tinker around with the configurator. Here's hoping Volvo delivers the EX90 soon.

