Volvo EX90's noise level in driving logs - scarcely surpasses silence

About two years post its international debut, Volvo is on the brink of delivering its mammoth electric SUV, named EX90. This electric masterpiece is renowned for its comfort and silent journey. ntv.de conducted a test drive with this electric vehicle.

In the United States, particularly in California, electric vehicles are prevalent. Nevertheless, Volvo has a significant fanbase there, and the market offers plenty of wealthy customers, making it an ideal choice for the EX90. Furthermore, the SUV, built on the renowned SPA-II platform, will be manufactured at the Charleston, South Carolina plant, which could make the location strategically sound.

As for Germany, the EX90 is expected to receive a warm welcome, owing to its elegant appearance, regardless of personal preference. The front design has distinct similarities with the EX30, showcasing an extravagant design, characterized by a stylish concave crossbar intertwined into the grille. However, if you take a closer look, it's not a crossbar anymore - perhaps due to the EX90's unique grille-less design. Measuring 5.04 meters long, this upscale SUV will be exclusively available with an electric powertrain, signifying a different cooling system compared to traditional internal combustion engines.

Those apprehensive about this change should remember that Volvo has consistently communicated its electrification strategy. Also, the outgoing Volvo CEO, Samuelsson, assured customers that the popular XC90 will continue to be available. Recent media reports also suggested that the large SUV may receive a significant facelift soon (more details to be revealed on ntv.de shortly).

Powerful Battery

Finally, the EX90 is ready for its maiden test drives. Upon entering, you're greeted with refined wooden panels, comfortable seats constructed from recycled materials, a small Swedish flag as an "Easter egg", and a small display before the driver. I'd be focusing on the display, as it displays the speed and range.

I'm intrigued by the SUV's potential range, offering 111 kWh of stored electricity, a substantial amount even for large SUVs. But remember, an SUV remains an SUV - offering a 310-mile, or 480-kilometer, range at a 95% battery capacity and temperate conditions isn't particularly impressive. Yet, it's essential to remember that an electric vehicle is different from a diesel.

It's now time for the practical test. The air-suspended 2.8-tonner (weighing up to 2780 kg) swiftly alleviates range concerns. Volvo only brought the 517 horsepower performance variant, featuring two motors, not the single-motor base model offering 279 horsepower. With a whopping 910 Newton meters of torque, it's a formidable beast. The Swedish SUV maintains a gentle start, thanks to the soft accelerator pedal programming. However, the performance isn't the highlight - it's the comfort.

Silent Ride

Firstly, the EX90 offers an almost inaudible journey: Even at 120 km/h on the highway, wind noise is almost imperceptible. The ride is also smooth, and the suspension is surprisingly soft. Despite its high mass, engineers have bestowed this all-wheel-drive vehicle with a certain lightness.

Going on long trips is now a more appealing prospect, although half-hourly breaks should be factored in. The Swedes claim 30 minutes for charging from 10 to 80%, at a power peak of 250 kW. In this price bracket, that might seem a bit slow for a brand-new vehicle.

In return, the EX90 is equipped with numerous assistants, such as Lidar, eight cameras, and five radar sensors. Fret not, as the vehicle doesn't pull erratically on the steering wheel. Additionally, while the user may not have had time to engage with the new infotainment system deeply, it's universally acknowledged that the essential functions are easily manageable with the Google-based system. However, it's essential to acknowledge some weaknesses, such as the difficulty in adjusting mirrors via touchscreen, although a clean dashboard is an aesthetic plus. The glove compartment also lacks locking. And what if the screen fails? Why isn't there any graphic indication of brake regeneration intensity on the small display? Though it may seem insignificant to some, this detail would be a welcome addition.

Lastly, the stunningly crafted Volvo EX90 offers an ample cargo space of over 2000 liters, accompanied by a third row of seats, albeit challenging to access. Interestingly, despite its weight, this Volvo can tow 2.2 tons, making it a compelling choice for some challenging tasks. Just keep in mind that certain charging stations may not be accessible with a trailer attached.

To wrap things up, the EX90 is an intriguing undertaking. We'll have to observe if customers share the same sentiment. Whether a sprint to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds is necessary is up for discussion. The base model should suffice, and top speed is limited to 180 km/h anyways. Yet, the base model itself sets you back a hefty 83,700 euros. Feel free to tinker with the configurator. Here's hoping Volvo delivers the EX90 promptly.

