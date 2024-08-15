- Vollering loses after falling yellow - Lippert stage three

Liane Lippert narrowly missed victory on the fifth stage of the Tour de France Femmes, finishing third in the sprint. The 26-year-old German was edged out in the final meters. The 152.5km stage from Bastogne, Belgium, to Amnéville, France, was marred by a crash involving the defending champion, Dutch rider Demi Vollering, who lost the yellow jersey as a result.

The stage win went to Hungarian Blanka Kata Vas, with Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma in second, who also took the overall lead. Vollering dropped to ninth place, 1:19 behind. Lippert is in tenth place, 1:20 back.

The crash occurred around six kilometers from the finish, involving several riders, including Vollering, who finished with visible pain.

Lippert: Chaotic Finish

"It was a really, really chaotic finish with a crash that changed everything," Lippert told ARD. She admitted to attacking too early in the sprint.

On Friday, the riders head to the Jura for the sixth stage, a 159km ride from Remiremont to Morteau. The weekend's mountain stages, culminating in the climb to Alpe d'Huez, are the race's highlights.

