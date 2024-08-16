- Vollering after falling probably at the start of the sixth stage of the Tour

After her heavy fall, reigning champion Demi Vollering is expected to start the sixth stage of the Tour de France Femmes. "It looks good that Vollering can continue the Tour on Friday," her Dutch team announced on Twitter.

On Thursday, a mass crash occurred around six kilometers from the finish of the fifth stage, involving Vollering. Her team reported she suffered minor bruises and superficial scrapes on her lower back and buttocks. "Considering how fast I fell, I'm relieved I didn't break any bones," Vollering tweeted. The reigning champion lost the yellow jersey on the stage.

Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma took the overall lead. Vollering dropped to ninth place and is 1:19 minutes behind.

The sixth stage of the Tour de France Femmes, starting in Remiremont and covering 159 kilometers to Morteau, is up next. The weekend's highlights include two mountain stages, culminating in the climb to Alpe d'Huez.

Demi Vollering, despite the accident in the fifth stage, plans to participate in the sixth stage of the Tour de France Femmes, which is set in France. Despite losing the yellow jersey, France continues to host significant stages of the tournament, offering challenging terrains like the climb to Alpe d'Huez.

Read also: