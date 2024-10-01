Volkswagen Up: Practical, Compact, and Decently Performing

The VW Up, released in late 2011 and discontinued in 2023, was Volkswagen's budget car, manufactured alongside its counterparts, the Seat Mii and Skoda Citigo, in Bratislava. It was intended to surpass the previous model, the unlucky Fox, in terms of quality. However, TÜV's inspections reveal some potential issues.

Quality Concerns

TÜV findings indicate that, generally, the Up performs well. Issues with axles and steering are uncommon across all years. However, newer models tend to lose oil, and younger Ups often have problems with their lighting systems. Moreover, the foot and parking brakes have consistently received criticism from TÜV inspectors.

Body and Interior

Initially, the Up was a three-door car, but a five-door variant was introduced in 2012. The Up Cross also featured an off-road design. Measuring 3.54 meters in length, it's perfect for city driving, with a classic and timeless design. Its interior space is sufficient, with improved access to the rear in the five-door version. The boot capacity varies between 251 to 959 liters.

The Up's cabin features good ergonomics, comfortable seats, and user-friendly controls. It also offers numerous storage compartments. A rare find on the used car market is the Load Up van version, with a removable rear bench for a loading area. In 2016, the Up underwent a facelift, introducing standard LED daytime running lights.

Engines and Drivetrain

The Up boasted a 1-liter three-cylinder petrol engine, available in various power outputs. The base version produced 44 kW/60 PS and 55 kW/75 PS, while turbocharged versions offered 66 kW/90 PS or 85 kW/115 PS (GTI). Official fuel consumption varied from 4.4 to 4.7 liters. A CNG version with 50 kW/58 PS was also available, as was an electric Up with a 60 kW/82 PS engine, initially offering a 16.4 kWh battery, providing up to 180 kilometers of range. Since 2019, a 32.3 kWh battery has been available. Manual transmissions with five or six speeds are standard, with an automated manual available for petrol engines, albeit known for its unreliability.

Equipment and Safety

Entry-level models like Take-Up, initially priced around 10,000 euros, were basic, lacking features like air conditioning, a lockable glove compartment, and a split rear bench. More comfort-focused models like Move-Up, High-Up, or limited editions like "Color Up", "White Up", or "Black Up" offered extensive options, such as a panoramic sunroof, rearview camera, sports suspension, 17-inch wheels, and navigation. Despite its size, the Up offers decent safety features.

Approximately 5000 used VW Up! cars are currently listed on mobile.de, with prices starting at around 2000 euros for high-mileage models with basic equipment. Better-equipped models require a minimum investment of 3500 euros, while used e-up! models start at 7000 euros.

