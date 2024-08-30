- Volkswagen introduces a fresh label focused on equipments for recreational vehicles.

VW introduces a fresh line for campervan add-ons. The previous label "California" for motorhomes will now act as an all-encompassing brand for stuff and services associated with motorhome trips, the firm declared at the "Caravan Salon" event in Düsseldorf. Stuff like canopies, coolers, cookers, and services such as emergency road support will be available under the new brand with its unique logo down the line. Nonetheless, the actual motorhomes will carry on being branded as VW. "They'll still have the VW emblem up front," a spokesperson clarified. VW offers three campervan versions under the "California" moniker, derived from VW Commercial Vehicles. The appetite for these vehicles has surged dramatically during the COVID-19 outbreak, with around 30,000 motorhomes dispatched in 2023. The vehicles are churned out in Hannover and in Poznań, Poland.

