Church - Volker Jung emphasizes the suffering of children caused by wars

On Christmas Eve, the Church President of the Protestant Church in Hesse and Nassau (EKHN) Volker Jung is remembering children in crisis areas. "It is appalling how people - and especially children - are suffering in the wars of this world - in Ukraine, Israel, Palestine and elsewhere," explained Jung on Sunday in Darmstadt.

Like Jesus at his birth in the manger, many children around the world are in need of protection, Jung explained. On this Christmas, this draws his attention to children whose lives are threatened by war and violence, misery and need. Symbolically, the appearance of God as a child at Christmas stands for life and peace in the world.

"And so, looking at the manger, I pray that God will give people the strength to be there for each other and to seek peace - for the child in the manger and all the children of this world," said the EKHN Church President.

Message from the EKHN

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de