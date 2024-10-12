"Vogue" proposes its audience to engage with Kamala Harris

In 2021, Kamala Harris graces the front cover of "Vogue" once more, with the U.S. presidential election fast approaching. Renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz captures the 59-year-old in a peers-worthy pose, sitting in a chair with a subtle smile, donned in a dark blazer and matching silk blouse, adorned with pearl earrings, and a tiny American flag on her lapel. The magazine labels her as "The candidate for our times."

Vice President Harris is now facing off against President Trump in the election scheduled for November 5th. The initial "Vogue" cover featuring Harris, prior to her taking office, sparked controversy earlier in the year. Since then, she was posed in a blazer and sneakers against a vibrant pink-green backdrop. The image was met with criticism by analysts and social media users, labeled as disrespectful or technically unsound for a portrait set to introduce the upcoming most powerful woman in the nation.

This time around, "Vogue" isn't exactly raking in praises. A number of social media users claim the photo has undergone excessive airbrushing, making Harris appear nearly 20 years younger. Trump supporters also lambast the magazine's decision to feature Harris.

Since President Biden declared his candidacy, "Vogue" has been engrossed in Harris' journey. Reporters have observed that unlike in her 2016 campaign, the 59-year-old no longer discusses her potential to become the nation's first female or first female president of color. Instead, she emphasizes on demonstrating authenticity. In the early stages of her campaign, Harris mirrored most of Biden's political ambitions, but she has since forged her own path.

