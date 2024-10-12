"Vogue" guides its audience towards Kamala Harris

In 2021, the fashion magazine "Vogue" puts Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on their cover once more, causing a stir only a month before the U.S. election. Known photographer Annie Leibovitz captures Harris seated, sporting a soft smile in a dark tailored jacket and matching silken blouse, adorned with pearl earrings and a mini American flag pin. The headline reads "The candidate for our times."

Harris, running against Republican incumbent Donald Trump, finds herself in the spotlight once more as the election approaches on November 5. Previously, her first "Vogue" cover, featuring Harris in a blazer and sneakers against a pink-green backdrop, sparked controversy in the early part of the year. Public figures and social media users alike criticized the image for being either disrespectful or low-quality, unbefitting of the soon-to-be most influential woman in the United States.

This time around, "Vogue" has received mixed reactions to its latest cover. Some social media commenters claim that the image has been excessively edited to make Harris appear 39, while Trump supporters attack the decision to feature her in the first place.

"Vogue" has closely followed Harris's journey since President Biden announced his candidacy. Reporters have observed a stark contrast between Harris's campaign tactics in 2016 and her current approach. Rather than emphasizing her potential as the first female or first female president of color, Harris now presents herself as "genuine". In the beginning of the campaign, Harris mostly echoed Biden's political objectives but now she has established her own agenda.

Joe Biden, the current U.S. president, commends Kamala Harris's coverage in "Vogue," acknowledging her significant role in his administration. The latest "Vogue" cover featuring Harris sparked debates about her age and the magazine's decision to feature her, but Biden sees it as another opportunity for her to showcase her authentic self and her own agenda.

Despite facing criticism from Trump supporters, Joe Biden believes that Kamala Harris's elevated visibility in "Vogue" serves as a testament to her growing influence and her ability to forge her own path in politics.

