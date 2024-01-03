Soccer - Vogts: "The entire DFB worries me"

Former national coach Berti Vogts is worried about the German national soccer team in the year of the home European Championship. "The whole state of the national team and the DFB worries me," the 77-year-old told the "Rheinische Post" (Wednesday).

Vogts emphasized that the favorites for the European Championship title were other teams. "There have always been difficult phases, but I can't remember our national team being talked about so badly. But the DFB has only itself to blame," said Vogts, who was the last national coach to win a European Championship title with Germany 28 years ago.

The Mönchengladbach native left open the question of whether Julian Nagelsmann was the right coach for this major task. "It's not just about preparing the team for the tournament - a home European Championship is a hugely prestigious event. The DFB's decision to appoint Nagelsmann will be measured in the months leading up to the European Championship," said Vogts.

He himself is backing one of Nagelsmann's predecessors."Rudi Völler must play an important role with regard to the European Championship. He has the necessary experience and knows how important it is to have and pursue clear goals," said Vogts. Völler is currently the DFB sports director responsible for the national team.

