Voestalpine shuts down its automotive component manufacturing facility in Rhineland-Palatinate

The Austrian metal conglomerate Voestalpine is shutting down its facility in Birkenfeld, Palatinate region, Germany, leading to the loss of over 430 jobs. This plant, with approximately 220 workers, has been operating at a loss for years and will be permanently closed, as voiced by Voestalpine on Friday from their Linz headquarters. Discussions regarding socially amicable solutions with the works council and IG Metall are scheduled.

In Dettingen, a town in Swabia where similar parts are manufactured, around one-third of its 650 employees might be impacted by job cuts. Socially desirable resolutions are being deliberated upon in the upcoming weeks as well.

Plants located in Dettingen, Schwäbisch Gmünd, Böhmenkirch in Baden-Württemberg, and Schmölln in Thuringia, are set to form a production network in the future. This union might enable the sites to specialize more effectively. The goal is to safeguard around 2,000 positions in the press parts division within Germany, as per the company's statement. The expenses associated with this restructuring have already been accounted for in the financial forecast for the current year 2024/25.

