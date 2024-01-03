Radio - Vodafone switches off analog radio signal in the cable network

Anyone in North Rhine-Westphalia who listens to the radio via their cable connection must be prepared for a changeover. The operator Vodafone has announced that it will switch off the analog radio signal in its North Rhine-Westphalian sub-network next Wednesday (January 10). Analog cable radio will also end in Hesse (January 9) and Baden-Württemberg (January 11). In the other federal states, analog transmission was already switched off in 2018.

Around 350 radio stations will then only be receivable digitally in the cable network, as Vodafone announced. This requires suitable digital receivers. The switch-off is intended to free up frequency ranges for additional internet offerings. The frequency range in which analog cable radio has been broadcast to date is primarily relevant for upstream, i.e. data traffic from home to the Internet.

With the discontinuation of analog transmission, the broadcast signals will be replaced by a tape announcement informing listeners of the switchover. The final switch-off will take place on January 31. The number of analog radio listeners can only be estimated. Vodafone assumes that only around 2 percent of cable customers in Germany use the service. As a rule, this applies to customers who have connected their radios or hi-fi systems directly to the cable socket.

However, the vast majority listen to the radio via terrestrial FM waves, the internet or with new digital receivers (DAB+) and are therefore not affected by the changeover. According to Vodafone, around 47 million people in Germany have access to digital or web radio. In North Rhine-Westphalia, listening to the radio via the Internet is particularly popular. 57 percent of people aged 14 and over use it, compared to 52 percent across Germany.

