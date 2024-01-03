Radio - Vodafone switches off analog radio signal in the cable network

Anyone listening to the radio in Hesse via their cable connection will have to be prepared for changes. The operator Vodafone has announced that it will switch off the analog radio signal in its Hessian sub-network next Tuesday (January 9). Analog cable radio will also end in North Rhine-Westphalia (10 January) and Baden-Württemberg (11 January), having already been switched off in the other federal states since 2018.

Around 350 radio stations will then only be receivable digitally in the cable network, as Vodafone announced on Wednesday. This requires suitable receivers. The switch-off is intended to free up frequency ranges for additional internet services. The frequency range in which analog cable radio has been broadcast to date is primarily relevant for upstream, i.e. for data traffic from home to the Internet.

The number of analog radio listeners can only be estimated. Vodafone assumes that only around 2 percent of its approximately 1.9 million cable customers in Hesse use the service. As a rule, this applies to customers who have connected their radios or hi-fi systems directly to the cable socket. However, the vast majority of people in Germany listen to the radio via terrestrial FM waves, the Internet or with new digital receivers (DAB+) and are therefore not affected.

